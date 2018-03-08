DoubleVerify Uncovers Code Used to Disable Third-Party Measurement Platforms From Accurate Reporting

NEW YORK, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --DoubleVerify, the leading independent provider of digital media measurement software and analytics, announced new findings of a fraudulent scheme used by certain publishers to interfere with the ability of third-party measurement companies to accurately determine the viewability of a digital ad during a browsing session. Most recently, DoubleVerify confirmed the implementation of this deceptive method on a group of domains affiliated with Newsweek Media Group.

DoubleVerify's fraud lab has determined that code running on certain Newsweek and affiliated International Business Times sites deliberately prevent third-party measurement companies, like DoubleVerify, from accurately analyzing the viewability of a digital ad running on those sites. By manipulating browser characteristics to deliver seemingly authentic ad impressions, a publisher is able to inflate the number of viewable ad impressions that it bills advertisers for.

"We have seen this technique used in the past by bots and malware in an attempt to deceive measurement methodologies used by DoubleVerify," said Wayne Gattinella, president and CEO. "This is the first time we've seen this scheme scaled at the publisher level."

DoubleVerify identified this fraudulent code running on the following domains within Newsweek Media Group:

ibtimes.com

ibtimes.co.uk

ibtimes.co.in

ibtimes.sg

Newsweek.co.uk

These sites have been designated as fraudulent Sophisticated Invalid Traffic Sites (SIVT) by DoubleVerify, which protects advertisers using DV fraud services from buying or being billed for ad impressions running on these sites.

The DV Fraud Lab, created more than 10 years ago, performs ongoing detection and analysis of new types of digital ad fraud in order to protect brand advertisers from the latest schemes as they occur.

