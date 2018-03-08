New Report from Switchfly Forecasts How Travel Technology Will Evolve to Deliver Higher Revenue and Stronger Loyalty by 2020

Industry outlook on how airlines, hotels, financial services companies and other travel merchants can align technology, data and travel inventory to transform travel, and grow profits

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Switchfly, a global technology partner specializing in ecommerce and ancillary merchandising for travel merchants, has released a new industry outlook report that examines the role travel technology will play in generating revenue and brand loyalty as 2020 approaches.

The report, "The Future of Travel & Loyalty Outlook 2020," offers insights on how suppliers and distributors across the airline, hotel and financial services industries can leverage new technology, data and inventory to recalibrate their loyalty strategies, facilitate higher revenue generating opportunities and create better user experiences. In the report, Switchfly analyzes the current state of the travel landscape, including the threats, challenges and opportunities that travel merchants face. Switchfly also provides commentary on how to overcome these complexities.

According to Switchfly's Chief Executive Officer Daniel Farrar the travel industry is experiencing a digital transformation, and the opportunities for revenue and loyalty have never been greater. "The future of travel depends on the industry's ability to re-imagine how it connects loyalty with data and inventory, so travelers can spend more on travel products and services that appeal to them-in less time and with less effort," says Farrar. "Those who are successful will present the right inventory to the right customer at the right time, while building loyalty rewards and incentives right into the booking process."

Key insights from "The Future of Travel & Loyalty Outlook 2020" include:

The "platformization" of travel and why merchants should view the industry as a holistic, interconnected environment for ecommerce to drive revenue

How new technologies, like artificial intelligence and virtual reality, will disrupt the travel ecosystem, strengthen loyalty programs, and give rise to new distribution models

The evolution of travel distribution channels and the content offered across platforms

How the intersection of travel ecommerce and loyalty presents new opportunities for financial services companies

A look at New Distribution Capability (NDC) and how a shift in data management will enable airlines and hotels to bypass legacy systems

The growth in mobile ecommerce and the importance of creating technology-rich, engaging user experiences

"For travel loyalty, success lies in adding value beyond the price of a room or ticket," Farrar continued. "There is a bigger connection between travel loyalty, travel technology and revenue generation that suppliers and distributors must consider going forward-and the opportunities are ready for the taking."

To learn how travel technology will create new opportunities for the airline, hotel and financial services industries over the next few years, download "The Future of Travel & Loyalty Outlook 2020" report today.

For more information on "The Future of Travel & Loyalty Outlook 2020," or to speak with Switchfly CEO Daniel Farrar, please contact Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com. For more information about Switchfly, please visit www.switchfly.com.

About Switchfly

Switchfly, Inc., is a travel ecommerce platform for direct channel booking that drives maximum loyalty and revenue for its clients. Through the company's global network of ancillary merchandise for activity, air, car, hotel and insurance, Switchfly facilitates the redemption of more than 40B points and miles and generates over $3B in revenues for customers each year. The company's global customer base includes American Airlines, JetBlue and LATAM Airlines; IAG Avios and United MileagePlus; InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International and Starwood Hotels and Resorts; Groupon and Living Social; and MasterCard and VISA. For more information, visit www.switchfly.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/651520/Switchfly_Logo.jpg