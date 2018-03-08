Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Finnvera Oyj (FVA) Finnvera issued a EUR 1 billion 15-year bond 08-March-2018 / 11:31 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 8.3.2018 12:30 *Finnvera issued on 7th March 2018 a EUR 1 billion long 15-year bond. The subscriptions rose to more than EUR 1.3 billion with approximately 50 investors.* The July 2033 maturity represents Finnvera's longest bond issue so far. Lead managers for the issue were Cr?f(c)dit Agricole CIB, Danske, Deutsche Bank and Nordea. The greatest demand came from investors in Germany and France. Finnvera uses the funds for financing export credits as well as the domestic SME sector. The bond was issued under Finnvera's EMTN (Euro Medium Term Note) programme. The programme is guaranteed by the State of Finland. The rating of Finnvera's EMTN Programme corresponds to the rating assigned to the State of Finland for its long-term liabilities. The rating given by Moody's to Finnvera is Aa1 and that given by Standard & Poor's is AA+. Additional information: Ulla Hagman, CFO, tel. +358 29 460 2458 Mikael Nordgren, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 29 460 2467 ISIN: XS0852098929 Category Code: IOD TIDM: FVA Sequence No.: 5276 End of Announcement EQS News Service 661769 08-March-2018

