Specialist pharmaceutical company N4 Pharma provided an update on its Nuvec drug delivery programme, while it awaits pilot human trials for its reformulation of sildenafil, the drug better known as Viagra. N4 has appointed Andrew Leishman, a former senior research scientist at AstraZeneca with experience in multiple clinical and pre-clinical trials, to head development of Nuvec. The proprietary nanosilica system targets the delivery of therapeutics such as RNA, DNA, vaccines and targeted cancer ...

