comScore Releases New 'Global Digital Future in Focus' Providing Snapshot of International Multi-Platform Consumption

Increased Mobile Measurement Footprint Allows Global Perspective on Mobile Audiences, Apps and Content Categories

LONDON, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --comScore, Inc. today published its 2018 international digital overview, titled 'Global Digital Future in Focus'. This new report provides a snapshot of desktop, smartphone and tablet usage around the globe, examining how audiences and content consumption changed over the course of 2017. The report uses multi-platform data from USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, India, Indonesia and Malaysia to demonstrate global commonalities and local nuances. To download a copy of the report, please visit: www.comscore.com/GlobalDFIF2018.

"Global digital landscapes continue to evolve in often surprising ways," said Will Hodgman, executive vice president of international sales at comScore. "This report demonstrates how consumers are making platform decisions based on content types, as well as unique factors in their markets. It's clear that blanket assumptions do not apply at either a global or local level, and this report provides a top line view of how brands and marketers can benefit from a more granular understanding of digital consumption."

The Global Digital Future in Focus covers topics including:

Mobile (and apps') share of overall digital time and audiences in international markets, including how 'mobile only' usage has evolved

The platform choices and demographic balances of individual content categories, including an update on where 'mobile first' behaviours are most pronounced

Where consolidation of digital is occurring, and why that is not necessarily cause for alarm for the mid- and long-tail

The international app landscape, and where growth is occurring

A spotlight on multi-platform video consumption

To download The Global Digital Future in Focus, please visit www.comscore.com/GlobalDFIF2018.

