

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's foreign trade gap widened at the end of the year, preliminary figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 476.3 million in December from EUR 473.7 million in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 608.3 million.



Merchandise exports totaled EUR 1.15 billion in December, down from EUR 1.35 billion in the preceding month. Imports dropped to EUR 1.62 billion from EUR 1.82 billion.



During the whole year 2017, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 7.82 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 7.4 billion in 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX