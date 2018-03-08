

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's unemployment rate decreased slightly in December, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



The jobless rate dropped to 20.8 percent in December from revised 21.0 percent in November. The rate stood at 23.4 percent in the previous year.



Nonetheless, Greece has the highest unemployment rate in the euro area.



The number of unemployed decreased by 6,978 from the previous month to 989,199 in December.



Although the youth unemployment rate declined from the previous year, the rate remained at an elevated 45 percent in December. In the same period of 2016, the jobless rate stood at 46.7 percent.



