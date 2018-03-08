

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation eased for the sixth successive month in February to the lowest level in more than one year, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.8 percent year-over-year in February, slower than January's 2.0 percent increase. The measure has been rising since September 2016.



Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since November 2016, when prices had grown 1.3 percent.



Food prices grew 1.2 percent annually in February and transport costs rose by 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices showed no variations.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent from January, when it remained flat.



