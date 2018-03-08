sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.03.2018 | 12:51
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 8

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2018) of £198.2m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2018) of £198.2m
Cash Position of £18.4m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/01/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*2,382.02p8,320,612
Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*2362.53p
Income share price2155.00p
Discount to NAV(9.53)%
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 31/01/2018

Name of company% of portfolio
1Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p16.88
2RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p11.35
3Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p11.12
4Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p9.56
5Vp Plc Ordinary 5p8.53
6Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p7.96
7Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p7.11
8Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p4.43
9Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p3.81
10Renold Plc Ordinary 5p3.42
11Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p3.38
12Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p2.45
13Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p2.00
14Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p1.13
15Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p1.08
16Castings Plc Ordinary 10p1.01
17Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p0.92
18Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p0.85
19National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p0.62
20LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p0.59
21GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p0.51
22Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred0.43
23Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd0.39
24Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p0.37
25Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p0.10
26Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.0010.01
27Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p0.00

© 2018 PR Newswire