Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, March 8
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2018) of £198.2m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/01/2018) of £198.2m
|Cash Position of £18.4m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/01/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,382.02p
|8,320,612
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2362.53p
|Income share price
|2155.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(9.53)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 31/01/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|16.88
|2
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|11.35
|3
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|11.12
|4
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|9.56
|5
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|8.53
|6
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|7.96
|7
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|7.11
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.43
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.81
|10
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.42
|11
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.38
|12
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.45
|13
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.00
|14
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.13
|15
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.08
|16
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.01
|17
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.92
|18
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|0.85
|19
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.62
|20
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.59
|21
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.51
|22
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.43
|23
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.39
|24
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.37
|25
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.10
|26
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.01
|27
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00