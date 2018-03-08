

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Foundation for the Study of Diabetes or EFSD, JDRF and Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) have agreed to extend their collaboration for the European Programme in Type 1 Diabetes Research through 2020.



The programme, which began in 2015, encourages research that advances knowledge about type 1 diabetes by providing grants up to 100,000 euros to nonprofit institutions and groups in Europe.



Nineteen research grants including, but not limited to, research in beta cell biology and regeneration, autoimmunity/immunoregulation, novel concepts and biomaterials for beta cell replacement, and novel therapies for improved glycemic control, have been awarded to prestigious institutions and groups across Europe since 2015.



