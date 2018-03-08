Flowmon Positioned in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for NPMD Three Times in a Row

PRAGUE, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Flowmon Networks, a performance leader in advanced network monitoring and security solutions, announced today that Gartner, the world's leading information technology research and advisory company, has included the company into its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics.

2018 marks the third consecutive year when Flowmon was positioned by Gartner's analytics between NPMD providers. The company was evaluated for its Flowmon solution, a comprehensive platform bringing together benefits of network traffic monitoring and analysis for network, application and security teams.

"We understand that networks are nervous systems to the services of our customers. In Flowmon we strive to ensure them understanding, reliability and security of their IT environments to stay ahead of their competition," says Jiri Tobola, CEO at Flowmon Networks. "We believe that our recognition again in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for NPMD reaffirms our success in delivering a highly scalable solution that is easy to implement and use, with the solution bringing customers a high value while keeping costs reasonable."

Following the last year's 25% revenue growth, Flowmon has recently strengthened its top level management and named a new CEO to accelerate company expansion. In the next three years, it aims to develop the US market, expand from Japan to the entire Asia-Pacific region and fortify its position on the European market.

Apart from acquiring new markets, Flowmon wants to fuel additional growth by the focus on innovation and technologies, such as IT operations analytics, extended network visibility and cloud deployment support.

"With support for KVM, Amazon Web Services and coming support for Microsoft Azure, Flowmon is a best fit for those who are moving their assets, including security, analytical and management tools, to the cloud," comments Petr Springl, Director of Products & Strategic Alliances at Flowmon Networks.

Founded in 2007, Flowmon has pioneered the field of high-performance network monitoring for large enterprises and service providers. Backed by a robust R&D background, the company was the first to enable 100G environment monitoring based on flow-data, and recently introduced its 200G network probe, a solution enabling large telcos flow-based network monitoring via a single appliance.

Gartner Magic Quadrant provides an independent market overview, helping technology buyers to quickly ascertain vendors in the market. Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics tools help IT operations to understand the network, application and infrastructure performance, resolve operational issues and identify optimization opportunities.

