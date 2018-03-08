Egg Protein Market to Witness Significant Growth due to Rising Concern About Nutrition Among Consumers by 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global egg protein industry is expected to rise at a higher CAGR in the global market since eggs cater to the muscle needs of the body and is also a rich source of amino acids. Egg provides dense nutrition such as Vitamin B, riboflavin, folate, B12 and B6 needed essentially for the body growth. Hence, high-quality proteins ensure valuable contribution in synthesizing and maintaining muscle power coupled with regulation of blood glucose level.

Commercially, the availability of dietary protein is extensively considered to be essential to enhance optimal lean muscle growth while sessions of strength training. Researchers and trainers commonly agree upon proteins are building blocks of muscle and necessary for muscle to grow and repair. Intake of adequate amounts of dietary protein while training can help in facilitating and support movements of strength. Eggs offer all 9 essential and 9 non-essential amino acids termed as 'EAA'. Thus, the presence of all 18 essential and non-essential amino acids constitute a high-quality egg protein. Overall, with the growing concern for healthy nourishment and muscle fitness, the global egg protein industry is expected to rise at a higher CAGR in the forecast period.

Global egg protein industry is driven by factors such as rising concern for nutrition among consumers. Additionally, egg protein is being invigorated for food & beverage products such as bakery, meats, ice-creams and sport foods. Moreover, growing emphasis on fitness by consumers and growth in protein consumption as an essential nutrition is expected to drive the global market in the forecast period.

Browse 127 page research report with TOC on "Global Egg Protein Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/egg-protein-market

Sources such as egg, soy, whey, beef and pork comprise a higher protein proportion and rising demand for such products is anticipated to drive the global market in the assessment period. However, the growing consumption of red meats such as pork and beef along resulting into intake of high protein content is expected to impede the market growth.

Global egg protein industry is segmented into egg white powder, whole egg powder and egg yolk powder, based on product. Based on end-user, the global egg protein is segmented into bakery, meat product and ice cream.

Based on geography the global egg protein industry spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East. Asia-Pacific regions are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the forecast period owing to rise in consumer awareness towards nutritional foods. Also, the trajectory rise in poultry production in Indian market boosts the availability of eggs in the market. Europe and North American regions are also expected to grow in the forecast period. Middle East and African regions are also expected to grow in the forecast period owing to growth in consumer awareness towards nutritional foods.

The key players in the global egg protein industry include Sanovo, IGRECA, Bouwhuis Enthoven, BNL Food, Interovo, Eurovo Group, Rose Acre Farms, Avangardco, VH Group, Wulro, A.G. Foods, Farm Pride, GF Ovodry, Post Holdings, SOVIMO HELLAS, Rembrandt, Dalian Hanovo Foods, DEB EL FOOD, Lodewijckx Group, Kewpie, Dalian Lvxue, Kangde Biological, Jinlin Houde, and Etam Biological Polytron Technologies.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Sausage Casings Market

Organic Pea Protein Market

Rice Protein Market

Specialty Snacks Market

Global Egg Protein Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• Egg White Powder

• Egg Yolk Powder

• Whole Egg Powder

Global Egg Protein Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• Food Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Paper Making and Printing Industry

• Textile Industry and Others

Global Egg Protein Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Global Egg Protein Key Players Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• Avangardco

• Sanovo

• HEDEGAARD

• IGRECA

• Interovo

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/