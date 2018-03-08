boclips Adds TED Content to Bring 'Ideas Worth Spreading' into the Classroom

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The world's largest video library for education now includes TED Talks and TED-Ed video content

boclips, the world's largest video platform for education, is pleased to announce it will begin licensing TED Talks and TED-Ed videos.

In the 21st century, the traditional model of teaching is being radically changed and, with the acceleration of digital materials replacing print in the education market, education providers and instructors are rushing to keep up with the demand for video in the classroom.

TED invites the world's leading thinkers and doers to speak on all topic areas including education, science, technology and creativity, ultimately sharing their ideas and expertise via its signature format of short, powerful TED Talks under 18 minutes.

TED-Ed creates short, animated lessons worth sharing, aimed at educators and students. Many TED-Ed animations represent collaborations between educators and animators nominated through the TED-Ed platform.

With the addition of TED content, boclips allows educators to bring leading experts and perspective-shifting ideas from around the world into their classrooms.

boclips is currently the primary point of video procurement for large publishers and education providers. This partnership makes it easier for education providers and publishers to license and incorporate TED Talks and TED-Ed animated videos into their products.

"The inclusion of TED Talks and TED-Ed on the boclips platform is important in fulfilling customer and end-user demands." said Tod Lockard, COO at boclips. "Talks from the likes of Ken Robinson, Angela Lee Duckworth and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie open up a pathway for knowledge and ideas to flow from academic authorities and inspired thinkers to learners today. The videos from TED are not just educational, but entertaining. They engage students with comedy and reality and turn a lesson into a discussion and we're delighted to offer them to our customers to deliver into the classroom."

boclips and TED share a common goal to disseminate inspiring ideas and make knowledge accessible to learners around the world. This new initiative will make the premium video content from TED available to education providers and instructors to incorporate in learning resources, or stream directly, expanding the reach and accessibility of videos that spark new ways of thinking about the world.

About the boclips video platform

With over 3 million videos mapped to global curriculum standards, boclips offers content from over 60 trusted producers, including Bloomberg News, Reuters, PBS NewsHour, and teacher-favourite channels from YouTube EDU.

All videos are short-form to grab students' attention and rights-ready for educational use. Designed to save costs and time, boclips provides a single platform for educators to find, license and use video in the classroom - free from advertising and inappropriate content.

About TED

TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or less) delivered by today's leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED's annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, onTED.com.

TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas includeTED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; a volunteer translation network, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; the annual TED Prize, which funds exceptional individuals with a "wish," or idea, to create change in the world; TEDx, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.

