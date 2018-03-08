FIRSTGROUP PLC - Notice of Bond Redemption

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF

FIRSTGROUP PLC

(Registered Number: SC157176)

(the "Issuer')

£300,000,000 8.125 per cent. Bonds due 2018

(ISIN: XS0388470154)



(the "Bonds' and the holders thereof, the "Bondholders')

REDEMPTION AT THE OPTION OF THE ISSUER

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN to the Bondholders that, pursuant to Condition 5(c) of the Bonds, the Issuer will fully redeem all of the Bonds outstanding on 28 March 2018 (the "Repurchase Date'). The Redemption Price will be calculated on the Calculation Date, 26 March 2018, and will be announced shortly thereafter. Interest accrued to (but excluding) the Repurchase Date will also be paid.

Following redemption, the listing of the Bonds on the Official List of the FCA and the admission of the Bonds to trading on the Regulated Market of the London Stock Exchange plc will be cancelled.

Words and expressions used in this Notice shall, unless defined herein or the context otherwise requires, have the same meaning as in the terms and conditions of the Bonds.

This notice is given by

FIRSTGROUP PLC

Dated: 8 March 2018

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 3.1