sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,812 Euro		-0,139
-14,62 %
WKN: A1H56R ISIN: GB00B9NWP991 Ticker-Symbol: 3CW 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COUNTRYWIDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COUNTRYWIDE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,92
0,972
15:53
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COUNTRYWIDE PLC
COUNTRYWIDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COUNTRYWIDE PLC0,812-14,62 %