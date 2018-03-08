Department store chain John Lewis cut its staff bonus to the lowest level in 64 years as annual profits slumped amid subdued demand and margin pressure. In the 52 weeks to 27 January 2018, pre-tax profit tumbled 77% to £103.9m as the company took one-off hit of £111.3m, mainly for restructuring and redundancy costs of £72.8m and Waitrose branch impairments of £38.9m. Profit before partnership bonus, tax and exceptional items was down 21.9% to £289.2m, largely due to lower gross margins in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...