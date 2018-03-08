Exploration and resource development company Amur Minerals said on Thursday that it will take the inaugural step in the design of an access road to its Kun-Manie project in Russia. The planned 350 kilometre long road will link the large nickel and copper mine at Kun-Manie with the Ulak rail station area and the design will undergo a desktop review considering bridge and crossing designs, hydrological considerations, potential cut and fill volumes and more. Kun-Manie is one of the largest nickel ...

