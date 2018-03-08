Alliance Trust said its new investment approach was paying off as it posted annual returns that outperformed the market. Total shareholder return for the year to the end of December was 19.2%, outstripping the 13.8% total return achieved by the benchmark MSCI All Country World Index. Net asset value total return was 18.5% and the share price rose 17% during the year. Alliance's equity portfolio outperformed the index by 4.2%. The 130-year-old investment trust proposed a final dividend of 3.29p ...

