IT firm Spirent Communications chose to reward shareholders with a special dividend on Thursday after the West Sussex-based group saw profits grow 27% in its most recent fiscal year. Spirent witnessed adjusted operating profits expand 27% to $58.9m, despite revenues falling back 5.07% to $454.8m. The company attributed the improved performance to "materially reducing costs and focusing on our core areas of differentiation, returning to solid profitability" and announced a $0.05 special dividend ...

