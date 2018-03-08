Digital radio technology company Frontier Smart Technologies stumbled on Thursday after the firm revealed that while pre-tax losses had contracted, it had still been unable to turn a profit in its most recent fiscal year. Frontier improved its pre-tax loss from the £3m posted in 2016 to £1.6m for the year ended 31 December, mainly thanks to a significantly better EBITDA of £1.9m - up 171% year-on-year. Revenues grew 28% to £41m as radio revenues turned up 15% and Frontier received its first ...

