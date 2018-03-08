Active-Investors: Wired News - Global Technology Supplier WABCO Bags Largest Ever Fleet Management Solutions Contract from Lithuanian Transporter Girteka Logistics

Stock Monitor: Dorman Products Post Earnings Reporting

Fleet Management Solutions Contract

Transics, a WABCO Company develops and commercializes software, hardware and services for the transport industry fleet operators. The FMS developed by Transics help a transport Company gain a competitive edge with direct and indirect cost savings viz., fuel savings, driving distance saved, driver hours optimized, communication cost savings, regulatory compliance, less staff turnover, and fewer lost drivers leading to greater customer satisfaction.

Under the multi-year contract with Girteka, its fleet of 2,700 trucks will be upgraded using Transics' comprehensive FMS portfolio of products and services. These include advanced TX-SKY™ on-board computers and TX-FLEX™ mobile app connectivity as well as TX-CONNECT™ back-office IT and software integration via the TX-TANGO™ web service platform. The use of TX-SKY onboard computers will provide real-time communication between Girteka's dispatchers and truck drivers, as these computers constantly monitor and collect high quality truck data. The data helps fleet managers get real-time alerts and alarms on vehicle speeds, GeoFences, driving times and activity duration which enables them to plan and monitor advanced route management. The best part of these functions is that they support compliance with European driving and resting time regulations. The TX-SKY also provide information on truck performance and driving style analysis which will encourage economic and ecological driving. The use of TX-FLEX mobile app connectivity offers additional out-of-cabin information support which further enhances driver efficiency.

Girteka will be able to closely monitor and communicate with more vehicles per dispatcher than previously possible with the use of Transics' FMS. The data from the FMS will help Girteka get a clearer picture of its customer supply chain including overall fleet performance, order follow-up guidance, out-of-cab information support, etc.

Management Quotes

Sharing his views on bagging of the biggest FMS contract from Girteka, Nick Rens, President - Trailer Systems, Aftermarket and Off-Highway Division at WABCO, said:

"Girteka Logistics already has WABCO Electronic Braking Systems installed on many of its trailers and, by now combining this proven vehicle control technology with our industry-leading Transics FMS, we offer a new level of differentiation for Girteka Logistics in terms of overall fleet efficiency and customer service. This contract also demonstrates how WABCO is uniquely placed to harvest data from truck, trailer and driver behaviors and leverage the increasing digitization of our industry as another driver of WABCO's outperformance."

Edvardas Liachovicius, CEO of Girteka Logistics, stated:

"To be competitive in this dynamic market we are continuously seeking to improve operational efficiency and, as our fleet grows, this can only be achieved with the most advanced solutions on the market. WABCO provides this and much more. We selected them as a critical partner who can help us stay ahead of the curve by truly differentiating our customer service as we constantly strive to further improve customer satisfaction and fleet efficiency."

About WABCO Holdings Inc.

Brussels, Belgium-based WABCO is a leading global supplier of commercial vehicle technologies and services. The Company has a 150-year-old history and started off as Westinghouse Air Brake Company. It continues to pioneer breakthrough innovations to enable autonomous driving in the commercial vehicle industry. It continues to provide innovative solutions like advanced driver assistance, braking, stability control, suspension, transmission automation and aerodynamics for the world's commercial truck, bus, trailer, car and off-highway manufacturers. WABCO also uniquely connects trucks, trailers, drivers, cargo, and fleet operators through telematics, as well as advanced fleet management and mobile solutions.

WABCO has presence in over 40 countries and is supported by a team of 15,000 employees, including 2,000 engineers. The Company reported sales of $3.3 billion for FY17.

About Girteka Logistics

Vilnius, Lithuania-based Girteka Logistics was founded in 1996. It has grown into one of Europe's leading asset-based Transport Company from 600 trucks in 2010 to more than 4,000 trucks and 4,300 trailers at present. The Company delivers more than 320.000 Full truck loads annually and operates in Europe, Scandinavia, and CIS. Girteka Logistics' industry expertise has made it the FTL carrier of choice for the world's biggest brands. The Company reported turnover of €670 million in FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, WABCO Holdings' stock was marginally up 0.72%, ending the trading session at $141.03.

Volume traded for the day: 474.48 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 351.35 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 23.53%

After yesterday's close, WABCO Holdings' market cap was at $7.56 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 18.80.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors