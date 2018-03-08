Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Valvoline's Q1 Top-Line Outperformed Forecasts

Stock Monitor: CrossAmerica Partners Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

In Q1 FY18, Valvoline's sales rose to $545 million from the $489 million recorded at the end of Q1 FY17. The Company's sales numbers for Q1 FY18 also outperformed market consensus estimates of $531.9 million.

The Company posted a net loss of $10 million, or $0.05 loss per diluted share, in Q1 FY18 versus a net income of $72 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the prior year's comparable quarter. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted net income was $59 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in Q1 FY18 compared to $60 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in Q1 FY17. Wall Street had also expected the Company to post an adjusted net income of $0.29 per share in the reported quarter.

Operational Metrics

For Q1 FY18, the automotive and industrial lubricants maker's gross profit stood at $195 million compared to $185 million in the year ago same period. The Company's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased to $114 million in Q1 FY18 from $95 million in Q1 FY17. The Company reported an operating income of $88 million in Q1 FY18 versus $94 million in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, the Company's adjusted operating income came in at $97 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $100 million in Q1 FY17. The Company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) also declined to $109 million in the reported period from $129 million in Q1 FY17. Additionally, the Company's adjusted EBITDA stood at $108 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $109 million in Q1 FY17.

Segment Performance

In the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Valvoline's Core North America segment's sales increased to $251 million from $237 million in the last year's corresponding quarter. During the reported quarter, the segment's lubricant sales volume was 23.8 million gallons compared to 24.1 million gallons in Q1 FY17. Furthermore, the segment's operating income increased to $35 million in Q1 FY18 from $29 million in Q1 FY17.

Valvoline's Quick Lubes segment reported sales of $154 million in Q1 FY18 versus $127 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. In the reported quarter, the segment's lubricant sales volume increased to 5.7 million gallons from 5.3 million gallons in Q1 FY17. Additionally, the segment's operating income came in at $35 million in Q1 FY18 versus $29 million in Q1 FY17.

Valvoline's International segment's sales were $140 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $125 million in the year ago same quarter. The segment's lubricant sales volume, including unconsolidated joint ventures, were 25.1 million gallons in Q1 FY18, up from 23.0 million gallons in Q1 FY17. Moreover, the segment's operating income came in at $19 million in Q1 FY18 versus $20 million in Q1 FY17.

Cash Matters and Balance Sheet

Valvoline generated cash from operating activities of $20 million in the reported period compared to $88 million in Q1 FY17. The Company reported a free cash flow of $6 million in Q1 FY18 compared to $79 million in Q1 FY17.

The Company ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $115 million versus $201 million as on September 30, 2017. The Company's long-term debt balance was $1.15 billion as on December 31, 2017, compared to $1.03 billion as on September 30, 2017.

Dividend and Share Repurchases

In a separate press release on January 31, 2018, Valvoline's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0745 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 01, 2018.

During Q1 FY18, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares for $39 million. The Company's Board has authorized an additionally repurchase of $300 million of its common stock, in addition to the previously announced share repurchase authorization of $150 million, of which $118 million in shares have been repurchased as of February 06, 2018.

Outlook

In its outlook for the full year FY18, Valvoline's management expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $480 million to $500 million. However, the Company reviewed adjusted EPS guidance range to $1.20 - $1.28 from the prior guidance range of $1.30 - $1.38. Free cash flow is projected to be between $260 million and $290 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Valvoline's stock rose 1.12%, ending the trading session at $23.57.

Volume traded for the day: 1.66 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 1.52 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 11.34%; and past twelve-month period - up 4.99%

After yesterday's close, Valvoline's market cap was at $4.76 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.39.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry.

