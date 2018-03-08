Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Alert: SCANA has a Dividend Yield of 6.02%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on March 09, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on SCANA Corp. (NYSE: SCG) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on March 09, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on March 08, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on SCG:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SCG

If your portfolio includes dividend stocks, you have come to the right place for timely information. All you need to do is sign up for your free membership at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Dividend Declared

On February 22, 2018, SCANA's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.6125 per share on the Company's common stock for the quarter ending March 31, 2018. The dividend is payable April 01, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 12, 2018.

SCANA noted that the dividend for the first quarter of 2018 is consistent with the quarterly dividend rate for 2017 and permitted by the terms of the merger agreement with Dominion Energy.

SCANA's indicated dividend represents a yield of 6.02%, which is more than double compared to the average dividend yield of 2.63% for the Utilities sector. The Company has raised dividend for eighteen consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

SCANA has a dividend payout ratio of 79.8%, which denotes that the Company spends approximately $0.80 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, SCANA is forecasted to report earnings of $3.03 for the next year, which is comfortably higher than the Company's annualized dividend of $2.45 per share.

As of December 31, 2017, SCANA's cash and cash equivalents totaled $409 million compared to $208 million as on December 31, 2016. For the full-year 2017 the Company's net cash provided from operating activities was $1.17 billion compared to $1.09 billion for the year ago corresponding period. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for SCANA

On February 01, 2018, Dominion Energy and SCANA announced that their proposed combination has cleared a key condition needed for completion. The Federal Trade Commission has granted early termination of the 30-day waiting period under the federal Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act with regard to the combination.

The merger is also contingent upon approval of SCANA's shareholders; review and approval from the public service commissions of South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia; and authorization of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The companies expect the transaction to close in 2018.

About SCANA Corp.

SCANA, headquartered in Cayce, South Carolina., is an energy-based holding company principally engaged, through subsidiaries, in electric and natural gas utility operations and other energy-related businesses.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, SCANA's stock rose 1.66%, ending the trading session at $41.64.

Volume traded for the day: 1.48 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 11.22%; and year-to-date - up 4.68%

After yesterday's close, SCANA's market cap was at $5.96 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.88%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Electric Utilities industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors