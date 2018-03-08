The Swedish Energy Agency will initially allocate 200 million SEK (around US$24 million). Two furthers tranches of 200 million SEK and 100 million SEK, respectively, will be assigned in April and in the fall. The funds will be used to finance small rooftop PV projects under the country's solar rebate scheme.The Swedish Energy Agency (Energimyndigheten) has announced it will provide 500 million SEK ($60.7 million) in rebates for the support of small-sized solar PV projects in 2018. The agency said in its statement that it will initially allocate 200 million SEK, while two more tranches of 200 ...

