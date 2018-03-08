Corporate Counsel & Compliance Exchange launches With 50/50 Speaker Faculty on International Women's Day

LONDON, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Corporate Counsel & Compliance Exchange in April is launching with a 50/50 speaking faculty. Amongst the 2 days of the Exchange is a panel discussion led by all-female women in the legal industry titled "Legal Department 2.0".

12 female speakers and 12 male speakers are leading discussions on how to transform into the legal department of the future

All female panel discussion on "Legal Department 2.0" led by Citi Group, Fleetcor and British business bank

Legal Technology, Cultural Transformation, Living with GDPR, Proactive Risk Management and Driving Innovation are the key themes for the UK Exchange event

New Generation of Innovative General Counsels

The age of innovation has produced a new generation of innovative GCs. From developing the millennial GCs of the future by fostering development to implementing the latest technologies, they drive efficiency and cultural transformation.

In this session, we will explore the different steps senior in-house counsel can take to drive this transformation within their own legal department and the impact this can have on the wider business.

Panelists at the Corporate Counsel Exchange

Sharon Blackman, Director and Deputy General Counsel at Citi Group. Named as one of 25 high achieving and influential British lawyers of Afro-Caribbean descent in 2016's Powerlist by the Powerful Media and shortlisted as a Champion for Women in the Women in Banking Finance 2017 Awards, Sharon will be joining the interactive panel.

Natalie Salunke, Head of Legal Europe at Fleetcor. Prior to joining Fleetcor as its new Head of Legal, Natalie worked at Enterprise Rent-a-Car where she was European counsel since 2015, acting as the company's lead legal adviser for all commercial and corporate legal matters in Europe. She also worked in-house with NetSuite, Venda, and Travelex and in private practice at Taylor Wessing in 2009.

Shanika Amarasekara, General Counsel and Company Secretary at British Business Bank. Shanika is responsible for ensuring that the legal interests of the bank and its stakeholders are protected and making sure that the governance aspects of the institution function smoothly. Before joining the British Business Bank in June 2014, she worked at International Islamic Liquidity Management Corporation, RBS, and Allen & Overy.

About the Corporate Counsel and Compliance Exchange

The Corporate Counsel and Compliance Exchange will bring together 80 of the leading General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officers to discover new ideas and make new connections across a productive two-day event. Immerse yourself in interactive group discussions, lively panel debates and one to one meetings focused on finding solutions and strategies to the highest priority changes to include:

Cultural Transformation of the Legal Sector

Living with GDPR

Proactive Risk Management

Becoming a Driving Force for Innovation in the Company

Driving Efficiency of the Legal Department with the Latest Legal Technology

Corporate Counsel Exchange delegates are hand-picked for the unique advantage they bring to each Exchange. A fantastic speaker line up is already confirmed at the Exchange, including UBER, HSBC, Royal Mail, Ericsson, Citi, Dyson, GSK, BT, Network Rail, Telefonica and many more.

"Great format, perfect size, high quality of participants - excellent opportunity to compare experiences with our counterparts in other companies and industries," - General Cousel, Chartis Europe SA

The Corporate Counsel and Compliance event will be taking place at the Marriott Heathrow Hotel London on 23rd - 24th April 2018 where attending delegates can gain insight into innovative and forward-thinking legal solutions for 2018.

To access the full agenda of speakers at the Corporate Counsel and Compliance Exchange please visit http://bit.ly/2FAHESV or contact:

Rachel Zieminski at IQPC Exchange E:exchangeinfo@iqpc.com T:+44 (0) 207 3689369