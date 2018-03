WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported net sales of $853.9 million for the four-week period ended March 3, 2018, compared to $765.5 million for the four-week period ended Feb. 25, 2017. Comparable sales for the four weeks ended March 3, 2018, increased 3 percent.



L Brands also announced it has authorized a new $250 million share repurchase program, which includes the remaining $23.1 million outstanding under the previous program.



