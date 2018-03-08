Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: CSRA's Revenue Grew 7%; Adjusted EPS Surged 27%

Stock Monitor: Perficient Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

CSRA's revenue was $1.31 billion for Q3 FY18, up 7% compared to Q3 FY17 revenue of $1.22 billion, the largest y-o-y increase since the Company was formed in November 2015, reflecting both organic growth and contributions from recent acquisitions. CSRA's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.26 billion.

During Q3 FY18, CSRA's operating income was $128 million compared to $104 million in Q3 FY17. The Company's reported quarter operating income included $59 million of non-cash depreciation and amortization (D&A) expense; $4 million of cash expense for acquisition, integration, and other costs; and $8 million of non-cash loss on the sale of the Company's corporate headquarters building. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), was $201 million for the reported quarter, up 7% from $188 million in the year earlier same quarter.

Net income attributable to CSRA's shareholders was $188 million, or $1.14 per share, for Q3 FY18 compared to $126 million, or $0.76 per share, in Q3 FY17. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings, which excluded the one-time benefit associated with the net deferred tax liabilities; the impact of pension and other post-retirement plans; costs directly associated with acquisition, separation, and merger transactions; and the amortization from acquisition-related intangible assets, was $0.56 for Q3 FY18, up 27% compared to $0.44 in Q3 FY17. CSRA's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.47 per share.

Cash Management and Capital Deployment

For Q3 FY18, CSRA's operating cash flow was $157 million and free cash flow totaled $133 million. The Company's strong cash generation reflected improvements in working capital compared to H1 FY18. CSRA's Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) for the reported quarter were 59 days.

During Q3 FY18, CSRA returned $17 million to shareholders through its regular quarterly cash dividend program. On December 29, 2017, the Company entered into a Third Amendment to the Credit Agreement, which increased borrowings under the Term Loan B facility by $200 million and extended the maturity dates of the Tranche A2 facility and Revolving Credit facility by one year.

As of December 29, 2017, CSRA had $80 million in cash and cash equivalents and $2.7 billion in debt.

Business Development

CSRA's bookings totaled $1.6 billion in Q3 FY18, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.3x, the twelfth consecutive quarter with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0x or higher. The Company's bookings for the trailing twelve months totaled $8.8 billion, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.7x.

CSRA's backlog of signed business orders at the end of Q3 FY18 was $18.2 billion, of which $2.6 billion was funded.

Acquisition Update

On February 12, 2018, General Dynamics announced that it will acquire all outstanding shares of CSRA for $40.75 in cash. The transaction is valued at $9.6 billion, including the assumption of $2.8 billion in CSRA debt. General Dynamics projects to complete the acquisition in H1 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, CSRA's stock marginally climbed 0.10%, ending the trading session at $40.65.

Volume traded for the day: 3.18 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.82 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 31.30%; previous three-month period - up 39.02%; past twelve-month period - up 42.63%; and year-to-date - up 35.86%

After yesterday's close, CSRA's market cap was at $6.66 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 24.15.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors