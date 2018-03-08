Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Infinera Reported Better Than Expected Results

Stock Monitor: Harmonic Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter ended December 30, 2017, Infinera reported revenues of $195.8 million, up 8% compared to $181.0 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $189.8 million.

During Q4 2017, Infinera's GAAP gross margin was 24.1% compared to 38.1% in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP gross margin was 37.5% for the reported quarter compared to 41.8% in the year earlier same quarter.

For Q4 2017, Infinera's GAAP operating margin was negative 36.0% compared to negative 25.3% in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP operating margin was negative 9.3% for the reported quarter versus negative 9.2% in the year earlier comparable quarter.

Infinera's GAAP net loss was $74.0 million, or $0.50 loss per share, for Q4 2017 compared to a net loss of $36.3 million, or $0.25 loss per share, in Q4 2016. The Company's non-GAAP net loss was $18.6 million, or $0.12 loss per share, for the reported quarter versus a non-GAAP net loss of $17.0 million, or $0.12 loss per share, in the year earlier corresponding quarter. Infinera's financial results were better than Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.13 per share.

For the full year FY17, Infinera reported revenues of $740.74 million compared to $870.14 million in FY16.

Infinera's GAAP net loss was $194.5 million, or $1.32 loss per share, in FY17 compared to a GAAP net loss of $23.9 million, or $0.17 loss per share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP net loss was $80.0 million, or $0.54 loss per share, in FY17 compared to a non-GAAP net income of $49.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, in FY16.

Cash Matters

As on December 30, 2017, Infinera's cash and cash equivalents totaled $116.35 million compared to $162.64 million as on December 31, 2016. For FY17, the Company's net cash used in operating activities was $21.93 million compared to $38.38 million in FY16.

Outlook

For Q1 2018, Infinera is forecasting revenues to be in the range of $195 million to $205 million. At the midpoint of this range, the upcoming quarter's revenues are expected to grow 2% sequentially and 14% on a y-o-y basis. The Company is anticipating non-GAAP gross margin to be 40%, plus or minus 200 basis points, and an operating loss of 8%.

For Q1 2018, Infinera is projecting a non-GAAP loss of $0.11 per share, plus or minus a couple of pennies.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Infinera's stock marginally advanced 0.83%, ending the trading session at $10.91.

Volume traded for the day: 1.69 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 74.56%; previous three-month period - up 61.15%; past twelve-month period - up 2.06%; and year-to-date - up 72.35%

After yesterday's close, Infinera's market cap was at $1.63 billion.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Communication Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

