Active-Investors: Wired News - Imprimis Pharma Launched New Program for Custom Compounded Ophthalmic Medications

Stock Monitor: Akcea Therapeutics Post Earnings Reporting

The purpose of the program is to provide high-quality compounded medications from an Imprimis Pharma FDA-inspected facility and to ship it within 24-48 hours. The program will be made available in all 50 US states. Physicians can order custom compounded formulations on an as needed basis for their patients.

Imprimis Pharma's Mission is to Make Innovative Medications Accessible and Affordable for Patients

Mark L. Baum, Chief Executive Officer of Imprimis Pharma, stated that the mission of the Company is to make innovative medications accessible and affordable for patients. Mark added that as a partner to thousands of eye care professionals and in furtherance of Imprimis Pharma's corporate mission, the Company is pleased to now make these critical medications available.

Imprimis Pharma Received DEA Manufacturer Certificate for 503B Outsourcing Facility

On January 24, 2018, the Company announced that following inspection by the US Drug Enforcement Administration, its New Jersey FDA-registered outsourcing facility was issued a DEA Manufacturer Controlled Substance Registration Certificate. This registration further allowed Imprimis Pharma to leverage its national compounding platform and its relationships with nearly 2,000 ophthalmology and optometric customers, including many of the largest ambulatory surgery centers in the US and numerous hospital systems, in order to provide patients and their healthcare professionals with affordable compounded formulations. Under the authority of the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Office of Diversion Control (OD) regulates the manufacture and distribution of controlled substances in the US.

In February 2017, Imprimis Pharma begun shipping its core sterile ophthalmic medications to select customers from its FDA-registered New Jersey outsourcing facility without the need for a patient-specific prescription. The Company's 503B outsourcing facility is equipped with robotics for automated filling and labeling of products.

Imprimis Pharma's Approach of Making Drugs Affordable Through Innovative Technology

The Company is pioneering a new commercial pathway in the pharmaceutical industry, using compounding pharmacies for the formulation and distribution of high quality, proprietary, compounded formulations at affordable prices. Imprimis Pharma partners with healthcare providers and pharmacy benefit managers to ensure high quality medications at affordable prices for the patients. The Company's pharmacies are accredited by the Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB) and operate under the regulatory framework of the Drug Quality & Security Act (2013) and state pharmacy laws. The Company specializes in customizing medications to meet unique patient and practitioner needs.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Imprimis Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary and novel sterile and topical drug formulations. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the Company owns and operates production and dispensing facilities located in California and New Jersey.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Imprimis Pharma's stock rose 1.48%, ending the trading session at $2.06.

Volume traded for the day: 111.70 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 22.62%; previous three-month period - up 16.38%; past six-month period - up 13.81%; and year-to-date - up 21.18%

After yesterday's close, Imprimis Pharma's market cap was at $40.21 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Biotechnology industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

