

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank will announce interest rate decision at 7:45 am ET Thursday. The ECB is expected to hold its main refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent.



Ahead of the decision, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the pound and the yen, it fell against the greenback. Against the franc, it rose.



The euro was worth 1.2377 against the greenback, 131.39 against the yen, 1.1708 against the franc and 0.8920 against the pound as of 7:40 am ET.



