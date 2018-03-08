Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market to Gain From Enhanced Demand for Recyclable Material in Automobile Industry: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the estimated period and is expected to grow consistently in the forthcoming years. Wood plastic composites (WPC) are transformed by extrusion process to gain applications comprising profiles, sheathings, roof tiles, decking and window trims with enhanced thermal and creep performance compared with unfilled plastics. It is necessary to enhance their physical and mechanical properties as well as appearance of such products to have a strong market share in the wood panel composite industry.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of wood plastic composite (WPC) market is mainly due to the growth in demand from building & construction applications and growth in demand for recyclable material in automobile industry.

Based on segmentation by application, the wood plastic composite (WPC) includes building and construction products, automotive components, industrial & consumer goods. Building & construction Based on segmentation by type, the wood plastic composite (WPC) includes polyethylene (PE), polyvinylchloride (PVC) and polypropylene (PP). Polyethylene wood composite segment is also expected to grow at a positive CAGR and hold a significant share owing to its robust features.

Geographically, the wood plastic composite (WPC) market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. North American market dominates wood plastic composite (WPC) market in the estimated period and is also expected to continue dominating further due to infrastructure projects and reconstruction. Europe and APAC market is also anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the near future owing to rise in construction activities and demand for construction supplies. Also, APAC regions exhibit potential growth for wood plastic composite market due to initiatives taken by government to encourage growth in manufacturing sectors.

Access 114 page research report with TOC on "Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-wood-plastic-composite-wpc-2016



The key players in the wood plastic composite (WPC) market include Trex Company, Inc., Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc., Universal Forest Products, Inc, Fiberon, LLC, TAMKO Building Products, Inc, TimberTech, Axion International, Inc., Beologic N.V., CertainTeed, Fkur Kunststoff GmbH, Josef Ehrler GmbH & Co. KG., Polymera, Inc., and PolyplankB.

This report studies Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• Trex Company, Inc.

• Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Inc.

• Fiberon LLC

• Timbertech

• Tamko Building Products

• Axion International

• Beologic N.V.

• Certainteed

• Fkur Kunststoff GMBH

• Josef Ehrler GMBH & Co. KG

• Polymera, Inc.

• Polyplank AB

• Universal Forest Products, Inc.

• Sentai Wpc

• New Tech Wood

• Anhui Guofeng

• Jufeng

• GEM CO.,LTD

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

• Polyethylene

• Polyvinylchloride

• Polypropylene

• Other

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) in each application, can be divided into

• Building and construction products

• Automotive components

• Industrial & consumer goods

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:



Brass Bars Market

Fine Chemicals Market

Standard Coated Paper Market

Filtered Gas Mask Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: http://www.radiantinsights.com/