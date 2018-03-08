OSCAR MUÑOZ Hasselblad Award Winner 2018

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Hasselblad Foundation is pleased to announce that Colombian artist Oscar Muñoz is the recipient of the 2018 Hasselblad Foundation International Award in Photography for the sum of SEK 1,000,000 (approx. USD 125,000). The award ceremony takes place in Gothenburg, Sweden on October 8, 2018. A symposium will be held on October 9 in honour of Oscar Muñoz, followed by the opening of an exhibition of Oscar Muñoz's work at the Hasselblad Center, and the release of a new book about the artist, published by Verlag der Buchhandlung Walther König.

The Foundation's citation regarding the Hasselblad Award Laureate 2018, Oscar Muñoz:

The passing of time, the whims of history and the disintegration of the image constitute the core research of Oscar Muñoz's work, which calls into question the reliability of the photographic medium. His sculptural installations unite the light-sensitive characteristics of photography and moving image with elements such as water, charcoal, drawings and projections. He ingeniously devises experimental strategies that evoke the transience of the image and its transfiguration in time and space. Oscar Muñoz's work is imbued with an otherworldly quality and offers a metaphor for the human condition.

The Jury

The Hasselblad Award Jury which submitted its proposal to the Hasselblad Foundation's Board of Directors, consisted of:

Mark Sealy, Chair

Curator and Director, Autograph ABP, London

Marta Gili

Director,Jeu de Paume, Paris

Paul Roth

Director,Ryerson Image Centre, Toronto

Bisi Silva

Founder and Artistic Director,Centre for Contemporary Art, Lagos

Hripsimé Visser

Curator of Photography, Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam

"I keep stumbling over the same feelings of disbelief and joy while thinking that my work will join that of the distinguished artists who have received the Hasselblad Award before.I also feel gratitude for the honour that is granted to me, which encourages me to keep working with intensity and passion," says Oscar Muñoz, Hasselblad Award Laureate 2018.

About the Hasselblad Foundation

The Hasselblad Foundation was established in 1979 under the terms of the last will and testament of Erna and Victor Hasselblad. The Foundation's annual international award for outstanding achievements in photography is considered one of the most prestigious photography awards worldwide.

