Digital Forensics Market to Grow at 15.9% CAGR to 2022

ReportsnReports.com adds Digital Forensics Market is forecast to reach $9.68 billion by 2022 from $4.62 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 15.9% during (2017-2022) driven by stringent government regulations, the increasing instances of cyber-attacks on enterprises and the massive use of Internet of Things (IoT) devices; while North America is expected to contribute largest market share and Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to grow at the fastest rate.

The digital forensics market comprises digital forensics component providers such as AccessData (US), OpenText (Canada), MSAB (Sweden), Oxygen Forensics (US), Cellebrite (Israel), Paraben (US), Coalfire (US), ADF Solutions (US), Digital Detective (US), Magnet Forensics (Canada), and LogRhythm (US). The other stakeholders of the digital forensics market include cybersecurity vendors, managed security service providers, and system integrators.

North America is expected to hold the largest market size and dominate the digital forensics market from 2017 to 2022, owing to the early adoption of new and emerging technologies and the presence of a large number of players in this region. APAC offers extensive growth avenues for the digital forensics players, owing to the widespread presence of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and adoption of digital forensics in various verticals, such as government and defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), and telecom and IT.

Government and defense vertical is expected to hold the largest digital forensics market size during the forecast period. The government and defense vertical is always under constant threat from cyber-attackers. The national and international politics, terrorism, and regional rivalry are some of the motives behind cyber-attacks on federal and defense agencies. Government agencies are prioritizing their cyber security and data privacy, as computers, mobiles, and other devices are used for committing crimes, and they are strongly dependent on internet and computers for taking their businesses to the peak point. If devices are infiltrated, it can leak crucial information pertaining to the security of a nation. Thus, the government and defense organizations are adopting the best-in-class digital forensic solutions and services to discover any indicator of compromise.

The cloud forensics segment is expected to hold the fastest Digital Forensics Market growth rate during the forecast period. The cloud forensics type in the digital forensics market is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major reason for the fast growth rate of the cloud forensics segment is said to be the ongoing expansive adoption of cloud among companies across the world. Many organizations are moving toward the cloud for cost-savings, agility, and flexibility, and this makes their critical data vulnerable to cyber-attacks. The cloud forensics segment is used to investigate these attacks. Hence, it is expected to be growing at the fastest rate as compared to that of the other segments.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. However, encryption is expected to be a major hindrance for enterprises to adopt the digital forensic components.

The digital forensics market has been segmented on the basis of components (hardware, software, and services), types, tools, verticals, and regions. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide key insights into their business overviews, solutions and services, key strategies, new product launches, partnerships, agreements and collaborations, business expansions, and the competitive landscape associated with the digital forensics market.

In the process of determining and verifying the Global Digital Forensics Market size for several segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with the key industry people. The breakup of the profile of primary participants has been given below:

By company: Tier 1 - 55%, Tier 2 - 20%, and Tier 3 - 25%

By designation: C-level - 60%, Director level - 25%, and Others - 15%

By region: North America - 35%, Europe - 25%, APAC - 20%, Latin America - 10%, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) - 10%

