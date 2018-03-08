Uber to Keynote at Autonomous Car Detroit

CARDIFF, Wales, March 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
- Autonomous Car Detroit organised by Automotive Megatrends takes place in Dearborn, MI on 14 March 2018
- Uber's Head of Vehicle Programs, Stephen Lesh to deliver keynote address
- Great Wall Motor, Continental, Elektrobit, Magna and MCity to discuss 'The path to Level 5 autonomy'
- New for 2018: Two conference tracks covering urban mobility, mapping, human factors, vision systems, testing & validation and artificial intelligence
- 20 speakers from OEMs, suppliers and other industry stakeholders
Automotive Megatrends returns to Michigan in March 2018 for the latest edition of Autonomous Car Detroit.
Autonomous Car Detroit creates a live forum for the stakeholders making the self-driving car a reality. 250+ delegates will enjoy fantastic networking opportunities, insightful presentations and high level discussions, making Autonomous Car Detroit an unmissable event.
Autonomous Car Detroit will open with a keynote address from Stephen Lesh, Head of Vehicle Programs at Uber. Stephen will share insight into how autonomous vehicles are being incorporated into ride-sharing networks.
The morning panel discussion will focus on 'The path to Level 5 autonomy', featuring:
- Vladimir Djapic, Mapping & Localization Manager, Great Wall Motor
- Jeremy McClain, Director, Systems & Technology North America, Continental
- Hurley Davis, Country Engineering Manager USA, Elektrobit
- Heinz Mattern, Electronics Director Product Development, Magna
- Huei Peng, Director, MCity
For 2018, we've added two conference tracks covering urban mobility, mapping, human factors, vision systems, testing & validation and artificial intelligence, with presentations from:
- Jeff Shields, Maven Manager for Field Operations, Maven
- Nathan Donnell, Director of INRIX Parking Services, INRIX
- Jon Demerly, Product Owner, AVP & Urban HAD, Zenuity
- Edwin Olson, CEO & CoFounder, May Mobility
- Jun Pei, Co-Founder & CEO, Cepton
- Frans de Rooij, Director of Business Development, TomTom
- Volker Sasse, Vice President, NavInfo, Chairman, NDS / OADF,
- Dr. Xin Chen, Director of Engineering, Highly Automated Driving, HERE Technologies
- Gila Khami, Research Lab Group Manager, User Experience Technologies, General Motors
- Chris Rockwell, CEO, Lextant
- Barry Snyder, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Axalta Coating Systems
- Sheikh Shuvo, Product & Solutions Manager, Mighty Ai
- Allan Steinhardt, Chief Scientist, Aeye
- Jason Eichenholz, Co-Founder & CTO, Luminar Technologies
- Gaurav Kumar Singh, Machine Learning and Deep Learning Researcher, Ford Motor Company
- Humayun Irshad, Lead Scientist Machine Learning, CrowdFlower
- Carl Squire, US Managing Director, IPG Automotive
- Edward Schwalb, Lead Scientist, Machine Learning Group, MSC Software
- Dan Mender, VP of Business Development, Green Hills Software
- Ales Alajbegovic, Vice President, Ground Transportation Applications, Exa
- Paul Drysch, Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Civil Maps
- Paul Liu, Principal Architect, Samsung
For more information and to obtain tickets for this unique conference, please go to