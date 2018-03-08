Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation

CLIFTON, N.J., March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comodo CA, a worldwide leader in digital identity solutions, today announced the release of Certificate Manager (CCM) 6.0, which includes advanced features and enhanced automation capabilities to provide enterprises vendor migration flexibility, the ability to enroll any SSL from a single user interface and one-click key replacement for stronger keys migration.

"Enterprises and partners today demand a solution that understands their challenges and can provide them with flexibility, reduced cost of ownership, agility in execution, ease of implementation and user-friendly interfaces. Existing certificate management solutions fall short of these needs," says Bill Holtz, CEO of Comodo CA. "CCM 6.0 delivers advanced capabilities, allowing our customers to stay security compliant, have full visibility of all their certificates through a single interface and full control over enrollment, management and renewal of certificates across a variety of devices."



CCM 6.0 new features include:

Expanded certificate management that now includes Microsoft Certificate Authority (https://www.comodoca.com/en-us/enterprise-certificate-authority-made-easy/enterprise-certificate-authority-made-easy) . The existing capability has been augmented to include the management of certificates issued by a Microsoft CA, including the discovery of all certificates issued by the Microsoft CA. CCM then allows future certificates to be updated automatically. The new certificates can continue to be issued by the Microsoft CA or optionally be replaced by the Comodo Certification Authority cloud service, to realize further operational cost savings. CCM 6.0 also supports the Virtual Smart Card authentication released in Windows 10.

Microsoft Certificate Authority (https://www.comodoca.com/en-us/enterprise-certificate-authority-made-easy/enterprise-certificate-authority-made-easy) The existing capability has been augmented to include the management of certificates issued by a Microsoft CA, including the discovery of all certificates issued by the Microsoft CA. CCM then allows future certificates to be updated automatically. The new certificates can continue to be issued by the Microsoft CA or optionally be replaced by the Comodo Certification Authority cloud service, to realize further operational cost savings. CCM 6.0 also supports the Virtual Smart Card authentication released in Windows 10. An improved, more secure method for adding certificates with RESTful Application Programing Interface (API). The Comodo CA RESTful API provides developers with a modern, secure method to rapidly add certificates to their application while allowing for automated ongoing certificate management.

The Comodo CA RESTful API provides developers with a modern, secure method to rapidly add certificates to their application while allowing for automated ongoing certificate management. Automated SSL certificate management. CCM 6.0 allows for the automated enrollment and renewal of Domain Validation (DV), Organization Validation (OV), and Extended Validation (EV) SSL certificates across wide range of web servers, load balancers and content delivery servers, including support for F5 BIG-IP with wildcard and multi-domain certificates.

CCM's cloud-based platform enables enterprises the ability to discover, manage and automatically enroll any SSL and non-SSL certificate across the enterprise, from one interface. With CCM customers receive the most advanced certificate management solution available, along with industry leading 24x7 support backed by the #1 leading brand in digital certificates.

To learn more about Comodo CA Certificate Manager go to https://www.comodoca.com/CCM (https://www.comodoca.com/en-us/solutions/certificate-management/).

About Comodo CA

A trusted advisor by enterprises globally for more than two decades, Comodo CA provides digital identity solutions for businesses of all sizes - protecting their employees, customers, intellectual property and overall brand - from damages caused by fraudsters impersonating people and devices. As the largest commercial certificate authority, with over 100 million SSL certificates issued worldwide, Comodo CA has the experience and performance to meet the growing need to secure transactions and create online trust. For more information, visit ComodoCA.com (https://www.comodo.com/).

Contact: Lisa Johnson, LJ Strategic Communications lisa@ljstratcomm.com 425-766-8736