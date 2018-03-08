Nokia Bell Labs Prize competition seeks disruptive technology ideas with potential to power the fourth industrial revolution

Press Release

Fifth annual global competition provides the opportunity to present game-changing innovations to leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics



Opportunity to collaborate with world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs researchers and scientists to refine and enhance proposals



Finalists compete for cash prizes of up to $175,000

8 March 2018

Espoo, Finland - Nokia Bell Labs opens its fifth annual global Prize competition, inviting innovators to submit their disruptive innovations in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The Prize process provides contestants with direct access to Nokia Bell Labs researchers and leading luminaries to help refine and develop the full potential of their ideas, to maximize their potential to change the world. Innovators may submit their idea proposals until April 25, 2018.

The Nokia Bell Labs Prize competition seeks disruptive innovative proposals that address the grand human challenges that drive and will underpin the fourth industrial revolution, and enable an enhanced ability to sense, control and automate everything. We see this revolution as being driven by augmented intelligence systems connecting to a trillion sensors, systems, platforms and automata/robots over a massive scale distributed network infrastructure, supporting ultra-low latency and ultra-high capacity, reliability and security. The ultimate human goal of this technological revolution is to create and/or save time spent on mundane or repetitive tasks, by creating new knowledge for intelligent control of automated systems.

Prizes up to $175,000 will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners, who will also be rewarded with an opportunity to collaborate with world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs researchers and interact with a luminary judging panel.

Marcus Weldon, president of Nokia Bell Labs & CTO for Nokia, said: "We are at the beginning of the fourth industrial revolution that will transform human existence in previously unimaginable ways.The Bell Labs Prize seeks innovators who will power this revolution, with an interest in collaborating with a wide diversity of intellects, disciplines, backgrounds, skills, geographies, philosophies...everything - that's the classic 'Bell Labs way', and the secret of our success."

Apply to the Bell Labs Prize by April 25, 2018 at https://bell-labs.com/prize (https://bell-labs.com/prize)

Connect with Nokia

Subscribe (https://pages.nokia.com/1701SubscriptionCtr.html) to receive information on specific areas of interest

Website (http://www.nokia.com/)

Blog (http://blog.networks.nokia.com/)

Twitter (https://twitter.com/nokia)

LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/nokia)

Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/nokia/)





About Nokia Bell Labs

Nokia Bell Labs is the world-renowned industrial research arm of Nokia. Over its 90-year history, Bell Labs has invented many of the foundational technologies that underpin information and communications networks and all digital devices and systems. This research has resulted in 8 Nobel Prizes, two Turing Awards, three Japan Prizes, a plethora of National Medals of Science and Engineering, as well as an Oscar, two Grammys and an Emmy award for technical innovation. Nokia Bell Labs continues to conduct disruptive research focused on solving the challenges of the new digital era, defined by the contextual connection and interaction of everything and everyone. www.bell-labs.com

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Powered by the research and innovation of Nokia Bell Labs, we serve communications service providers, governments, large enterprises and consumers, with the industry's most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products, services and licensing.

Nokia is enabling the infrastructure for 5G and the Internet of Things, and shaping the future of technology to transform the human experience. www.nokia.com (http://www.nokia.com)

Media Inquiries:

Nokia

Communications

Phone: +358 10 448 4900

Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: NOKIA via Globenewswire

