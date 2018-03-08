OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 03/08/18 -- Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF), a global leader in cannabinoid-based drug development and discovery, is pleased to announce it has signed a co-development and distribution partnership term sheet with a major specialty healthcare distributor.

The finalization of the term sheet follows Tetra's September 20th, 2017 Letter of Intent for a co-development and distribution partnership with the same privately held company in the specialty healthcare market. The company has a pan-Canadian distribution network that reaches up to 7000 specialized healthcare professionals. Through their distribution channel, they have access to more than 3000 specialized healthcare businesses in Canada and already work with a worldwide network of partners.

Partnership highlights

-- In order to maximize both marketing and revenue impact, Tetra and its partner have agreed to launch all products at the same time, once the regulatory framework has been established by Health Canada following the legalization of cannabis. This includes cannabinoid-based as well as non-cannabinoid-based products. Both companies are confident that this strategy will solidify the brand awareness of Tetra's partner in this new product line. The timing of the original LOI was for the commencement of revenue in Q1 2018. Tetra and its partner are now revising that date to Q4 2018. -- Both Tetra and its partner will agree to a clinical trial plan, with Tetra owning and maintaining the right to use the data gathered from the trial(s) for its own regulatory and commercial efforts in its own, non- competitive Fields of Use. -- Tetra will develop a line of private label products for its partner, the products will be distributed under the partner's brand.

Management Statement

"We are very pleased to sign this term sheet as it solidifies the elements of the LOI outlined in September. We are continually striving and working hard every day to both solidify and grow Tetra as a major player in cannabinoid pharma and this is yet again a step in that direction. I am excited to continue to build on the momentum that we have going for us now and throughout 2018," says Bernard Fortier, CEO of Tetra.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma:

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSX VENTURE: TBP)(OTCQB: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and clinical development. Tetra is focusing on three core business pillars: clinical research, pharmaceutical promotion and retail commercialization of cannabinoid-based products.

More information at: www.tetrabiopharma.com

Source: Tetra Bio-Pharma

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, GrowPros MMP Inc., to obtain a license for the production of medical marijuana; failure to obtain sufficient financing to execute the Company's business plan; competition; regulation and anticipated and unanticipated costs and delays, the success of the Company's research strategies, the applicability of the discoveries made therein, the successful and timely completion and uncertainties related to the regulatory process, the timing of clinical trials, the timing and outcomes of regulatory or intellectual property decisions and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results or events not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. While no definitive documentation has yet been signed by the parties and there is no certainty that such documentation will be signed The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Contacts:

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc.

Dr. Anne-Sophie Courtois, DVM

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

(438) 899-7575



For investors information, please contact:

investors@tetrabiopharma.com

(438) 504-5784



