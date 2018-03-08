sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

62,80 Euro		-1,59
-2,47 %
WKN: A1W7AU ISIN: IL0011301780 Ticker-Symbol: W1X 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WIX.COM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WIX.COM LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,59
67,05
15:42
66,71
67,05
15:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WIX.COM LTD
WIX.COM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WIX.COM LTD62,80-2,47 %