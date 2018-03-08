BGIS Global Integrated Solutions: BGIS provides update on UK transaction

LONDON, March 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGIS, a leading global real estate and facility management services provider, announced today that its previously announced agreement to acquire a portfolio of Carillion facility management contracts in the United Kingdom will not be proceeding, as certain closing conditions have not been met.

"While we are disappointed at this outcome, we are continuing to pursue opportunities to grow our global business into the U.K. and welcome continued dialogue with prospective customers as we build out our platform for future growth opportunities," said Gord Hicks, Chief Executive Officer, BGIS.

For more information contact:

Amanda Kusick, Director, Marketing & Communications

amanda.kusick@bgis.com (mailto:amanda.kusick@bgis.com)

About BGIS:

BGIS is a leading global provider of integrated facility management services with a focus on providing technical facility services. With a combined team of over 7,000 globally, BGIS relentlessly focuses on enabling innovation through the service it delivers. Globally, BGIS manages over 320 million square feet of client portfolios across 30,000+ locations in North America, Europe, Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.

Further information is available at www.bgis.com

BGIS is a subsidiary of Brookfield Business Partners, a business services and industrial company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that benefit from barriers to entry and/or low-cost production. Brookfield Business Partners is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges (NYSE:BBU) (TSX:BBU.UN). BGIS and BBU are subsidiaries of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. ("Brookfield") (TSX:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) (Euronext:BAMA), a leading global alternative asset manager focused on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets with approximately US$285 billion in assets under management in North and South America, Europe and Australasia. Brookfield has been a long-term investor in the UK with over £25 billion invested across property, infrastructure, renewable power and critical service businesses in the UK market.

