Integrated marketing services company Communisis saw pre-tax profits grow just shy of a quarter in its most recent trading year, as the Leeds-based group renewed its marketing communication and transactional mailing based contract for British TV licences. Communisis posted a total revenue of £375.9m for the twelve months ended 31 December, a 4% improvement on the year before, and pre-tax profits of £14.4m, up 24% versus the prior year. Communisis also revealed to investors on Thursday that it ...

