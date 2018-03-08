Share account administration company Share PLC's share prices jumped over 10% on Thursday after it reported a 28% increase in revenues to £18.7m for 2017. The increase in sales when compared to the previous year was accompanied by a 41% reduction in operating losses, to £0.8m, and a 27% increase in assets under administration to £4.7bn. Gavin Oldham, chairman of Share PLC, said: "This excellent result was helped by favourable trading conditions, and the benefits of growth initiatives coming ...

