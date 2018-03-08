US health insurer Cigna Corporation has agreed to buy pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts in a cash and stock deal valued at around $67bn, which includes the assumption of approximately $15bn in Express debt. The merger consideration will consist of $48.75 in cash and 0.2434 shares of stock of the combined company per Express Scripts share. Once the transaction has closed, Cigna shareholders will own around 64% of the combined company while Express shareholders will own the rest. The price ...

