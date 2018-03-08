Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Zimmer Biomet Showcased New Product and Service Innovations at American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Annual Meeting 2018

Stock Monitor: GenMark Diagnostics Post Earnings Reporting

Zimmer Biomet's Latest Innovations

The key highlights being featured by the Company at the AAOS 2018 include:

Knees: Persona® Partial Knee System, Persona® Primary Knee System Micro Sizes, Persona® Trabecular Metal™ Tibia, and OSS™ Orthopedic Salvage System;

Biologics: nSTRIDE® APS Kit (ex-US use only);

Bone Cement: The US launch of Biomet and Refobacin® Bone Cement R offerings;

Diagnostics: Synovasure® comprehensive diagnostic panel for periprosthetic and native joint infection;

Extremities: Comprehensive® Augmented Baseplate and Newly FDA-Cleared Sidus® Stem-Free Shoulder;

Foot & Ankle: The Nextra® Hammertoe Correction System, the MSP™ Metatarsal Shortening System, Arcus® Staple System and the Re+Line® Bunion Correction System, and Subchondroplasty® Procedure for foot and ankle surgery;

Hips: Hip Preservation portfolio, G7® and Continuum® acetabular shells, Echo® Bi-Metric® Microplasty® hip stem, and Trabecular Metal™ acetabular shells;

Personalized Solutions: Comprehensive technology-based portfolio of guides, tools and software and X-PSI™ X-ray Patient Specific Instruments;

Robotic Technology: Follow the progress of the ROSA® Total Knee, including imaging, workflow, soft tissue adjustment and data collectioniii.

Zimmer Biomet Signature Solutions

The Company's Signature Solutions' unique platform creates value and savings for providers by offering a suite of products and solutions that strive to increase value, improve patient outcomes, and deliver cost-effective care. These are as follows:

Spine: Mobi-C® Cervical Disc and Vitality® Spinal Fixation System;

Sports Medicine: Quattro® Link, BioWick™ X, TCP Anchors, Gel-One® Cross-Linked Hyaluronate, and VISCO-3™ Sodium Hyaluronate;

Surgical: IntelliCart® System Duo Fluid Carts, Bactisure™ Wound Lavage, and ActiveCare® + S.F.T. System;

Trauma: FastFrame™ External Fixation System and THP™ Hip Fracture Plating System;

The Company will also host education and special presentations during the event.

Zimmer Biomet's Rapid Recovery Program Marked Two Decades of Success in Europe

On February 08, 2018, the Company marked the 20th anniversary of Rapid Recovery, an evidence-based program optimizing all aspects of a patient's care pathway and surgical experience. Zimmer Biomet pioneered Rapid Recovery in 1997 to complement its commercial product offerings and help healthcare providers improve the quality and cost-efficiency of patient care. The Company's Rapid Recovery program combines the principles of fast-track surgery with evidence-based approaches to process optimization, clinical enhancements, patient engagement, data collection and evaluation, strategy and marketing. To date, Zimmer Biomet has implemented the Rapid Recovery program in approximately 250 hospitals throughout Europe.

About Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 1927 and headquartered is in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is the world's most trusted brand for personalized bone and joint healthcare solutions. As a leading innovator in musculoskeletal healthcare, the Company offers a complete portfolio of products for joint reconstruction, bone, and skeletal repair, sports medicine, spine, and dental reconstruction.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Zimmer Biomet's stock rose 2.46%, ending the trading session at $121.00.

Volume traded for the day: 1.35 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 5.38%; previous six-month period - up 5.92%; past twelve-month period - up 3.36%; and year-to-date - up 0.27%

After yesterday's close, Zimmer Biomet's market cap was at $24.50 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 13.60.

The stock has a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. This sector was up 0.5% at the end of the session.

