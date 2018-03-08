Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Yelp's Quarterly Revenue Gained 12%

Stock Monitor: Leaf Group Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Yelp's net revenue was $218.25 million for Q4 2017, representing 12% growth over Q4 2016 revenue of $194.80 million. Excluding revenue from Nowait and Turnstyle Analytics (now called Yelp WiFi), which the Company acquired in 2017, and Eat24, which Yelp had sold to Grubhub Inc. on October 10, 2017, Yelp's net revenue grew 20% on a y-o-y basis. The Company's reported numbers exceeded analysts' estimates of $215.1 million.

During Q4 2017, Yelp's adjusted EBITDA was $41.6 million compared to $45.3 million in Q4 2016.

For Q4 2017, Yelp's GAAP net income was $142.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $8.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a $164.8 million pre-tax gain on the sale of Eat24. Yelp's non-GAAP net income for the reported quarter was $0.119 per share versus $0.27 per share in Q4 2016, ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.05 per share.

For full year (FY) 2017, Yelp's net revenue jumped 19% to $846.81 million compared to $713.07 million in FY16. Excluding revenue from Nowait, Yelp WiFi, and Eat24, the Company's net revenue grew 20% on a y-o-y basis for FY17.

Yelp reported FY17, GAAP net income of $152.9 million, or $1.75 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $4.7 million, or $0.06 per share, in FY16. The Company's GAAP results included a $164.8 million pre-tax gain on the sale of Eat24 for FY17. Yelp's non-GAAP earnings were $0.92 per share in FY17 compared to $0.73 per share in FY16.

Revenue Summary

During Q4 2017, Yelp's Advertising revenue jumped 18% to $208.4 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's reported quarter transactions revenue totaled $5.2 million compared to $16.6 million in the year earlier same quarter. Transactions revenue fell on a y-o-y basis due to the sale of Eat24, which had generated $1.8 million of Yelp's Transactions revenue in Q4 2017 prior to the completion of its sale on October 10, 2017.

For Q4 2017, Yelp's Other services revenue totaled $4.6 million compared to $1.7 million in Q4 2016, primarily due to revenue from Nowait and Yelp WiFi.

Business Metrics Highlights

During Q4 2017, Yelp's cumulative reviews grew 23% to approximately 148 million on a y-o-y basis. The Company's App unique devices grew 20% y-o-y to approximately 29 million on a monthly average basis. Yelp's paying advertising accounts advanced 21% to approximately 163,0002 on a y-o-y basis.

Outlook

For the first quarter of 2018, Yelp is forecasting revenue in the range of $218 million to $221 million and adjusted EBITDA in the band of $29 million to $32 million. For FY18, the Company is projecting revenues to be in the range of $935 million and $965 million and adjusted EBITDA in the band of $112 million to $116 million.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Yelp's stock climbed 2.40%, ending the trading session at $45.68.

Volume traded for the day: 1.33 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.65%; previous three-month period - up 6.11%; past twelve-month period - up 35.47%; and year-to-date - up 8.87%

After yesterday's close, Yelp's market cap was at $3.69 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 26.30.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Internet Information Providers industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

