Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - WidePoint Receives Follow-On Task Order by the US Department of Homeland Security Headquarters

Stock Monitor: Sykes Enterprises Post Earnings Reporting

DHS HQ is Achieving Greater Accountability by Utilizing WidePoint's Wireless Management Solutions

Todd Dzyak, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of WidePoint Integrated Solutions Corp. and WidePoint Solutions Corp., stated that the DHS HQ is achieving greater visibility and accountability by utilizing the CWMS BPA and WidePoint's wireless management solutions. Dzyak added that WidePoint looks forward to continuing working in collaboration with the DHS HQ to deliver cost reduction and ongoing value.

WidePoint to Showcase its Next Generation TM2 Framework for Securing Mobile Environment

Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint, mentioned that the DHS HQ is leading the federal government when it comes to envisioning and offering innovative contracting solutions focused on managing and maximizing wireless assets and services. WidePoint is honored to continue its work with the DHS HQ. Kang further stated that, as mobility expands across the DHS HQ, the Company looks forward to showcasing its next generation TM2 framework for managing and securing the mobile environment.

WidePoint Awarded Task Order by DHS Component in January 2018

On January 11, 2018, the Company received a task order option year award from a US DHS component for more than $111K. WidePoint delivered cellular wireless managed services to this DHS component through the DHS CWMS BPA.

WidePoint Awarded Task Order for Wireless Managed Services by USCIS

In November 2017, WidePoint was awarded a task order option year award from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for more than $4.4 million. The Company delivered cellular wireless managed services to USCIS through the DHS CWMS BPA. As with all other DHS components utilizing the CWMS BPA, USCIS achieved greater accountability and savings through WidePoint's managed mobility solutions.

Cellular Wireless Management Services (CWMS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA)

The CWMS BPA provides a comprehensive commercial cellular wireless managed services solution. The CWMS BPA includes managed services, a web portal for device ordering and management, cellular wireless equipment and devices, cellular and data service, Mobile Device Management (MDM), project management, services to enhance in-building cellular coverage, service desk services, and other optional services. The web portal is customized for each DHS component and allows each component to access and manage their wireless accounts with access to inventory management, equipment management, and reporting capabilities. Together, these services provide the DHS and its components with streamlined invoicing, billing, payment, ordering, delivery processes, standardized reporting, and a robust means of providing wireless devices and services to its employees.

About WidePoint Corp.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, WidePoint is the leading provider of certificate-based security solutions and mobile telecom expense management systems to the federal government. The Company provides an end-to-end suite of recurring revenue products and services targeting unexploited multi-billion-dollar markets.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, WidePoint's stock advanced 3.15%, ending the trading session at $0.53.

Volume traded for the day: 204.47 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 150.01 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 8.16%

After yesterday's close, WidePoint's market cap was at $43.08 million.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Information Technology Services industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

