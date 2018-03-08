Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Peabody's Quarterly Revenues Grew 5.3% and Adjusted EBITDA Surged 41.56%

Stock Monitor: Compania de Minas Buenaventura Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU) ('Peabody'). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BTU. The Company reported its financial results on February 07, 2018, for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. The Company's fourth quarter results reflected a strong operational performance, a significant cash generation and debt repayment, a meaningful release of restricted cash, and continued share repurchases. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company Peabody Energy. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BVN

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Peabody Energy most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BTU

Earnings Highlights and Summary

Peabody's total revenues increased 5.3% to $1.52 billion in Q4 FY17 from $1.44 billion in Q4 FY16, due to a continued robust seaborne pricing and higher Australian export volumes. The Company's revenue numbers were in-line with analysts' consensus estimates.

During Q4 FY17, Peabody's operating costs and expenses fell 3.39% to $1.09 billion from $1.13 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's operating profit was $338.2 million for the reported quarter compared to an operating loss of $44.9 million in Q4 FY16.

The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), excluding non-recurring items, increased 41.56% to $416.2 in Q4 FY17 from $294 million in Q4 FY16.

Peabody's net income attributable to common stockholders was $317.4 million in the quarter under review compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $192.7 million in the year ago same quarter. The Company had diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $2.47 in Q4 FY17 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $9.82 in Q4 FY16. The reported quarter results included depreciation, depletion, and amortization expenses; gains on disposals of reclamation liability and the Burton mine; net mark-to-market gain on actuarially determined liabilities; and additional interest expenses. The results also included an estimated benefit resulting from the newly enacted tax legislation, primarily related to alternative minimum tax credits.

Peabody adopted the fresh-start reporting as on April 01, 2017, and has thus reported the full fiscal year 2017 numbers in two parts - January 01 to April 01, 2017, and April 02 to December 31, 2017. The Company generated total revenues of $1.33 billion during January 01 to April 01, 2017; and $4.25 billion during April 02 to December 31, 2017, compared to total revenues of $4.72 billion in FY16. The Company had diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $10.93 during January 01 to April 01, 2017; and diluted EPS from continuing operations of $3.81 during April 02 to December 31, 2017. Peabody had diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $36.72 in FY16.

Segment Details

During Q4 2017, Peabody's US Mining Operations segment's net revenues decreased 0.17% to $741.7 million y-o-y. The segment's total sales volume was 40.4 million tons in the reported quarter compared to 41.3 million tons in the year ago corresponding quarter. The segment reported an adjusted EBITDA of $162.1 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $164.9 million in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, Peabody's Australian Mining Operations segment's net revenues advanced 16.94% to $784.8 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's total sales volume was 8.8 million tons in the quarter under review, the same as in the previous year's comparable quarter. The segment's adjusted EBITDA was $302.8 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $185.1 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

Peabody had cash and cash equivalents of $1.01 billion as on December 31, 2017, 16.03% higher than $872.3 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company had a free cash flow of $408.4 million at the end of Q4 FY17 compared to $179.6 million in the same period of last year.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Peabody's net cash flow from operating activities was $466.9 million, 108.44% higher than $224 million in the comparable period of last year. The Company repaid long-term debts of $209.7 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a repayment of $502.5 million in Q4 FY16. Peabody spent $106.5 million in stock repurchases in the reported quarter, bringing total repurchases to $176 million, as the Company continues to execute on its authorized share repurchase program of $500 million.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Peabody expects its total US sales volumes to be in the range of 146 million to 158 million short tons, and its total Australian sales volumes to be in the band of 29.5 million to 32.5 million short tons. The Company expects US Operations revenue per ton of $17.5 to $18.50. The Company also anticipates a capital expenditure of $275 million to $325 million, and selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) of approximately $150 million in FY18.

Peabody's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.115 per share of its common stock, payable on March 05, 2018, to shareholders of record as on February 19, 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Peabody Energy's stock marginally fell 0.27%, ending the trading session at $40.99.

Volume traded for the day: 1.08 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.13%; previous three-month period - up 21.89%; past six-month period - up 40.91%; and year-to-date - up 4.11%

After yesterday's close, Peabody Energy's market cap was at $4.25 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.51.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.12%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the 'Author') and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the 'Reviewer') represented by a credentialed financial analyst. For further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the 'Sponsor'), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors