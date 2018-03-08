Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - Microsoft Announces First Renewable Energy Deal in India; Set to Power its New Office through Solar-Powered Electricity

Stock Monitor: Ebix Post Earnings Reporting

The Announcement

Microsoft views this investment in local solar energy to help power its new Bangalore office building as a step to deepen its long history of partnership and investment in India. The deal, according to the Company, would help it grow sustainably and support the growth of the Indian solar energy industry, to deliver easy and reliable access to clean electricity. Through the execution of the agreement and the purchase of local solar power, the Company stated that it was not only meeting its requirements, but also supporting the growth of local clean energy industries. The growth, according to Microsoft, would lead to more clean electricity capacity, which would help India meet its targets for the Paris Agreement of reducing carbon emissions and delivering clean electricity to its growing population.

This agreement is Microsoft's first solar energy agreement in India, and one of the first in Asia, where recently, in February, 2018, the Company completed a new solar agreement in Singapore. Once completed, the project is expected to bring Microsoft's total global direct procurement in renewable energy projects to about 900 megawatts. The deals in Asia followed wind projects in Europe and United States, representing the continued momentum of Microsoft towards the corporate clean energy commitments set by the Company in 2016. The Company further added that its goal was to rely on wind, solar, and hydropower electricity for at least 50% of its energy usage worldwide by the end of the full fiscal year 2018.

Company Growth Prospects

Recently, on February 28, 2018, Microsoft announced an agreement with Sunseap Group, which marked the Company's first clean energy deal in Asia, and which would create the single-largest solar energy portfolio in Singapore to date. The 60-megawatt portfolio would span hundreds of rooftops across the nation, making it the largest rooftop solar project in Singapore and the first rooftop solar portfolio in the country, focused on delivering data center energy consumption. Singapore is home to Microsoft's data center services that deliver Microsoft Azure, Office 365, and multiple other cloud services for customers.

Stock Performance Snapshot

March 07, 2018 - At Wednesday's closing bell, Microsoft's stock marginally climbed 0.58%, ending the trading session at $93.86.

Volume traded for the day: 26.46 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.66%; previous three-month period - up 15.76%; past twelve-month period - up 45.75%; and year-to-date - up 9.73%

After yesterday's close, Microsoft's market cap was at $721.15 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.76.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Business Software & Services industry. This sector was up 0.8% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors