Kraken Robotics Inc.: Kraken Robotics to Present at Inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2018 / Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF), a leader in underwater robotic systems and sensors, announces that it will be presenting at the inaugural LD Micro Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 8 at 6:30pm EST / 3:30 pm PST. Greg Reid, Chief Financial Officer of Kraken will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors.

The conference is being held via webcast and features over 50 companies in the small / micro-cap space. Kraken's presentation can be accessed at the following link: http://bit.ly/2Fya7c9

View Kraken's profile here: https://www.ldmicro.com/profile/PNG.V.

About Kraken Robotics Inc.

Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSX-V:PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF) is a marine technology company dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland with offices in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Bremen, Germany; and Fairfax, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.krakenrobotics.com, www.krakenrobotik.de, www.krakenpower.de. Find us on social media on Twitter (@krakenrobotics), Facebook (@krakenroboticsinc), and LinkedIn.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "propose," "estimate," "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company's public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provide (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the OTCQB has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

For further information, please contact:

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

(416) 565-2805

sean@sophiccapital.com

Greg Reid, Chief Financial Officer

(416) 818-9822

greid@krakenrobotics.com

