

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $79.24 million, or $0.44 per share. This was up from $71.70 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.44 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $1.23 billion. This was up from $1.10 billion last year.



American Eagle Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $79.24 Mln. vs. $71.70 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.44 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.44 -Revenue (Q4): $1.23 Bln vs. $1.10 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 11.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.20 to $0.22



