The Europe Smart Materials Market would witness market growth of 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2017-2023

Smart materials exhibit responsiveness in a controlled manner in environments that change. With a unique molecular structure, smart materials respond to a wide array of external stimuli such as electric fields, magnetic fields, pressure, temperature, moisture, and chemicals. The EU Directive on Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) has led to ban on the use of lead oxides in the production process, as these substances are toxic to the natural environment.

Therefore, manufacturers are working on the development of lead-free products based on binary and ternary systems. Compounds such as barium titanate (BT), potassium bismuth titanate (KBT), sodium potassium niobate (KNN), and bismuth ferrite (BFO) are increasingly used in these products.

Scope of the Report

Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Actuators Motors, Transducers, Sensors, Structural Materials, and Others.

Based on Products, the Europe Smart Materials Market segments the market into Piezoelectric Materials, Shape Memory Materials, Phase Change Materials, Magnetostrictive Materials, Electrochromic Materials, Electrostrictive Materials, and Others.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Europe Smart Materials Market

4. Europe Smart Materials Market by Products

5. Europe Smart Materials Market by Country

6. Company Profiles

CeramTec

Kyocera Corporation

LORD Corporation

Ametek Corporation (Fine Tubes Ltd.)

TDK Corporation

Smart Material Corporation

CTS Corporation (Noliac A/S)

APC International, Ltd.

Piezo Kinetics, Inc.

Harris Corporation

